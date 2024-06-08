Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Shares Down 8.9%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 562,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 196,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$74.35 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

