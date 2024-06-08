Spotify Technology’s (SPOT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $396.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $306.81.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Down 3.5 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $308.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.75 and a 200-day moving average of $247.37. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $331.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.