Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.08

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and traded as low as $27.07. Sprott Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 33,876 shares changing hands.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Gold Miners ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,818,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

