Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,500 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $48,585.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $42,765.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $89,445.00.

SPT stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sprout Social from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 853,127 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 334.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 667,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $22,332,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,625,000 after buying an additional 311,146 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

