SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,256 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $168,860,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 507,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,029,000 after acquiring an additional 359,741 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 409,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 348,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 375.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 417,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,494,000 after purchasing an additional 329,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,472,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,438,000 after purchasing an additional 243,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.64. 868,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,201. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.37. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.34.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,574,300. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

