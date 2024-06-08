STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAA. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 82,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 4.5 %

STAA traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,939. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.