Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $576,000 Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,820 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URA. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1,974.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 3.8 %
Global X Uranium ETF stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,073. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
