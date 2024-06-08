Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Invests $517,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,150,000 after acquiring an additional 342,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sony Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,181,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,629,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,338,000 after buying an additional 277,537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sony Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,987,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sony Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SONY stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.45. 447,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,227. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

