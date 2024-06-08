Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 5,790 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 119,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,829,000 after acquiring an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE TOL traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $117.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,021. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

