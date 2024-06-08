Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.08. 11,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 153,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of C$364.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.08.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

