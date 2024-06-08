Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,594 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.