Stephens Inc. AR Buys 13,476 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 90,520.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 7.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 104,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in RTX by 315.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in RTX by 8,331.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,766,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,120,000 after buying an additional 1,745,344 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in RTX by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $108.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average of $92.87. The company has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

