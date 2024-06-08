Stephens Inc. AR Buys 2,245 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.07% of W. R. Berkley worth $13,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.