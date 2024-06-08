Stephens Inc. AR Has $10.73 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $121.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.88.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,402 shares of company stock worth $17,607,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

