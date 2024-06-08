Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.92 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

