Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,753 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.08% of ESAB worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in ESAB by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in ESAB by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ESAB by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ESAB by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,404,000 after acquiring an additional 64,715 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in ESAB by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.93 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

ESAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

