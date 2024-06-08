Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $172.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 88.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.61 and its 200-day moving average is $181.40. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.