Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $240.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.98.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

