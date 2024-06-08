Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,788 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of PFEB opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

