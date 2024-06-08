Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,610 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in AT&T by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,008,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,710,000 after buying an additional 371,661 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in AT&T by 16,833.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,062,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after buying an additional 1,056,280 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 132,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,319,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

T opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

