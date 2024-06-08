Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 255 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $536.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $520.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $539.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.