Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,345 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,716,000 after acquiring an additional 965,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after buying an additional 515,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after buying an additional 1,238,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,664,000 after buying an additional 67,190 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UL opened at $55.61 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.