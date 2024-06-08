Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,262 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $146.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.19. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.24 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,237 shares of company stock worth $35,744,352 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

