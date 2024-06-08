Stephens Inc. AR Sells 29,945 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,945 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.72% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $15,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 100,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 92,688 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

USRT opened at $52.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.40.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.