Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.33% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 322,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.70 and a 1 year high of $121.61. The firm has a market cap of $837.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.02.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

