StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Model N (NYSE:MODN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MODN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,990,500.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $201,509.52. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,190.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,132.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,339,483.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $201,509.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,190.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,732 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Model N by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 161,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,004,000 after acquiring an additional 507,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,644,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,563,000 after acquiring an additional 128,461 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 506,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 139,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

