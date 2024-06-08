StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $630.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,367 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140,841 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,386,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 119,922 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,346,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Stratasys by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,055,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

