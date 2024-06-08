StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.45.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
