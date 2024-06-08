StockNews.com Downgrades Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Buy

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $36.41 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $58,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13,440.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.