StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.36.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.06. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 419.1% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

