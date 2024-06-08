StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,160.73% and a negative return on equity of 107.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.00) EPS. Research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 6,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $58,630.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,630.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,250 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 16.96% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

