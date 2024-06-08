StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Reed’s stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Reed’s will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

