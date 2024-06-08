Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.23. 178,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 918,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,622,741 shares of company stock worth $41,935,115. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $141,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

