Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $490.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,423. The company has a market cap of $444.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $493.53.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

