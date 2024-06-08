Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $36.04 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,285 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock worth $1,000,536,422. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Shares of MA traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $449.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,489. The firm has a market cap of $418.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $457.28 and a 200 day moving average of $448.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

