Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $58.21 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,259 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 4.1% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $58,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,744.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,744.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,077 shares of company stock worth $2,594,452 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,402. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $264.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.43 and its 200-day moving average is $239.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

