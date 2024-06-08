Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $6.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 371.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,587. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.41 and a 200-day moving average of $247.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $264.30. The stock has a market cap of $394.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

