Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 170 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,446.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,255,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,221,000 after buying an additional 236,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,289,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,181,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.56. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $444.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

