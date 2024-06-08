Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 2,919 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,438,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after buying an additional 6,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TJX Companies by 350.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $184,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,367 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,378,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $211,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,881,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $554,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $107.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,043,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,484. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

