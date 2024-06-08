Stratis Price Hits $0.0671 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0671 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 11% against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $89,101.84 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,689.57 or 0.05312140 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00046751 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009576 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00014380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00015806 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.