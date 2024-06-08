Stratis (STRAX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $47,996.65

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $47,996.65 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,671.31 or 0.05298792 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00046238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00014302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00015705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

