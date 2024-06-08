Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.16

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.16 and traded as high as $28.84. Strattec Security shares last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 6,656 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Strattec Security Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The company has a market cap of $112.37 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.42 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Equities analysts predict that Strattec Security Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Strattec Security

In related news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, acquired 7,057 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $173,602.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 412,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,143,588.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,270,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

See Also

