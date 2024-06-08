Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Position Decreased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,732,051,000 after buying an additional 731,163 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,876,000 after purchasing an additional 628,262 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,689.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 533,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.99. 3,753,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,992. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

