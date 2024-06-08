SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $2.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $4.56.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The company has a market cap of $581.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,685,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,479 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in SunPower by 18.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after buying an additional 1,279,226 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after buying an additional 531,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

