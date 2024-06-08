Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Paul S. Dickson Sells 2,486 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,486 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $35,872.98. Following the sale, the executive now owns 447,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

