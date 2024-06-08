Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Increased by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises approximately 4.2% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Synopsys by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $14,203,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,352 shares of company stock worth $12,996,801 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $571.45. 423,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,630. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.48. The company has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.87 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

