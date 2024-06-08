T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Raised by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after buying an additional 104,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,699,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at $74,765,836.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,134,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,324,184. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.82. 5,994,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921,007. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $127.72 and a one year high of $182.67. The stock has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

