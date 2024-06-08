T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,708,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after buying an additional 2,071,489 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $426,528,000 after buying an additional 567,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,134,465 shares of company stock worth $1,173,324,184. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.82. 5,994,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921,007. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.86. The firm has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.72 and a 1-year high of $182.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

