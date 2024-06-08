T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.86.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $179.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $127.72 and a 52 week high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $1,809,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,714,940.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,714,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,134,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,324,184. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

