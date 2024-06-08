Tadeu Marroco Buys 6 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,437 ($31.22) per share, with a total value of £146.22 ($187.34).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 433 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,076 ($26.60) per share, with a total value of £8,989.08 ($11,517.08).

On Wednesday, May 1st, Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,347 ($30.07) per share, with a total value of £140.82 ($180.42).

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 7 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,401 ($30.76) per share, with a total value of £168.07 ($215.34).

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,437 ($31.22) on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 2,233 ($28.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,742 ($35.13). The company has a market capitalization of £54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,380.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BATS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($51.25) to GBX 3,450 ($44.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.28) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

